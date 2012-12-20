MOSCOW Dec 20 Lukoil president Vagit
Alekperov and his deputy, Leonid Fedun, have spent $260 million
buying shares in Russia's second-largest crude producer
Alekperov, the largest shareholder, increased his stake to
20.87 percent by buying 2.1 million shares for $136.6 million,
while Fedun bought 1.9 million shares for $123.8 million,
increasing his stake to 9.5 percent, Lukoil said on Thursday.
Their combined stake of more than 30 percent is enough to
veto board decisions. Lukoil has been increasing its foreign
resource base as Russia's lucrative offshore deposits are off
limits for non-state enterprises.
Lukoil shares, up 18 percent this year, were up 0.8 percent
to 2,023 roubles at 1230 GMT, while the broader market
was up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dan Lalor)