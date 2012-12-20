MOSCOW Dec 20 Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov and his deputy, Leonid Fedun, have spent $260 million buying shares in Russia's second-largest crude producer

Alekperov, the largest shareholder, increased his stake to 20.87 percent by buying 2.1 million shares for $136.6 million, while Fedun bought 1.9 million shares for $123.8 million, increasing his stake to 9.5 percent, Lukoil said on Thursday.

Their combined stake of more than 30 percent is enough to veto board decisions. Lukoil has been increasing its foreign resource base as Russia's lucrative offshore deposits are off limits for non-state enterprises.

Lukoil shares, up 18 percent this year, were up 0.8 percent to 2,023 roubles at 1230 GMT, while the broader market was up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dan Lalor)