MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's No.2 crude producer
LUKOIL said on Wednesday it has joined another
offshore oil project in Sierra Leone as it seeks to secure
overseas reserves to offset declining production in Russia.
LUKOIL said it acquired a 25 percent stake in the geological
exploration, development and production project at the SL-4B-10
offshore block in the Gulf of Guinea. It already operates an
offshore block in Sierra Leone.
LUKOIL bought the stake in the new project from Canada's
Talisman Energy, the project operator. Its partners in
the project are Malaysia's Petronas with a 25 percent
stake and Britain's Prontinal Ltd with 20 percent.