UPDATE 7-Oil prices fall as reviving shale balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over U.S., China oil demand (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL said on Thursday it has produced first gas at South West Gissar block.
The company said the gas was produced at Dzharkuduk-Yangi Kyzylcha, which is the largest field of the block.
The projected production on Dzharkuduk, developed under a production sharing agreement (PSA), at the initial stage is 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Gleb Bryanski)
* Concerns over U.S., China oil demand (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
POLISH PM SZYDLO SAYS EU SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA OVER UKRAINE SHOULD BE MAINTAINED
OTTAWA, Feb 7 Canada posted a second consecutive monthly trade surplus for the first time in more than two years in December, but booming oil exports obscured weakness in some key sectors.