MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL said on Thursday it has produced first gas at South West Gissar block.

The company said the gas was produced at Dzharkuduk-Yangi Kyzylcha, which is the largest field of the block.

The projected production on Dzharkuduk, developed under a production sharing agreement (PSA), at the initial stage is 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Gleb Bryanski)