MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 22 The founder of Lululemon Athletica has hired Goldman Sachs as he seeks a shake-up of the board of directors and may consider options including a proxy fight or joining a private equity firm in a buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The newspaper reported on its website that founder Dennis Wilson is working with bankers at Goldman and is in the process of negotiating the terms of their arrangement as he looks to shake up the board.
Lululemon's board of directors has sought advice from bankers in response, one source told the newspaper.
Last Wednesday, Wilson, who has a 27 percent stake in Lululemon, lashed out at the yogawear retailer's board, saying its new chairman and another director were too focused on short-term growth.
The company's shares dropped sharply last week after it cut financial forecasts and warned that second-quarter sales were weak.
Goldman declined to comment. Lululemon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.