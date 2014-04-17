* Broadening products amid success of casual wear collection
* Company sees 3-4 years of expansion left in U.S. market
* Men's line could become billion-dollar business
(Adds details on U.S. store growth, international market,
competition)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 17 Lululemon Athletica Inc
, best known for its trendy yoga wear, hopes to drive
growth in coming years by expanding its range of fitness-related
apparel and accelerating international plans, its newly
appointed chief executive said on Thursday.
The United States, the company's largest market with just
over 170 stores, continues to have room to grow, with another
three to four years of expansion. So far, Lululemon has reached
only two-thirds of the number of stores it can open there, Chief
Financial Officer John Currie said at the retailer's analyst day
in Vancouver, where the company is based.
Laurent Potdevin, chief executive, who was recruited to
revive the company's fortunes after an embarrassing product
recall and supply-chain issues last year raised questions about
the growth outlook, highlighted Lululemon's global prospects,
saying he wants to dominate the international market.
"Given the vastness of the (global) market, there are many
cities in which the question is not, Will we have a store? but
When will we have a store?" Potdevin said. "The global size of
our playground is massive."
He added that the company would not have achieved an annual
sales of $1.6 billion had it limited itself to the yoga market.
Casual wear, which uses many of the fabrics and technology
developed for Lululemon's yoga apparel, will become a key
component of growth, Potdevin said.
Lululemon's push into other product lines comes as it faces
stiffer competition in the niche market it once dominated, and
executives were quick to acknowledge the intense
competition.
"Every price point and every channel, we're not alone in
this market that we created," said Deanne Schweitzer, senior
vice president of design and creation for Lululemon's women's
line.
The company, which eschews traditional advertising for
word-of-mouth branding, recently launched a limited collection
of casual fitness wear called &Go to test demand.
"The recent success of our &Go capsule, which I'm sure
you've seen, speaks to the elasticity of the brand," Potdevin
said during his presentation.
"This lifestyle product collection resonated with our guests
exceptionally well and will become an important part of our
collection."
But Lululemon, which opened its first European store in
London earlier this month, is still dealing with the fallout
from last year's recall of yoga pants that were too sheer.
The company, which once boasted same-store sales growth of
more than 30 percent, reported its first decline in quarterly
comparable sales since 2009 last month, hit by weak
post-Christmas holiday sales.
The company's rapid growth in recent years, combined with
its March 2013 recall of the see-through yoga pants, caused
supply chain issues last year. Delivery problems of products to
stores and an overhaul of quality control have hampered
performance.
The problems, combined with comments by the company's
founder that some women's bodies "don't work" for its yoga
pants, put tarnished Lululemon's feel-good, inspirational image.
Still, Potdevin said sales at the new London store, key to
the plans to accelerate a European roll-out, were exceeding its
target by 60 percent.
He sought to reassure analysts that Lululemon was focused on
making sure its infrastructure could support its expansion
plans, bring products to stores more quickly, and still be
efficient enough to maintain strong margins.
Executives on Thursday repeatedly underscored Lulu's role in
creating what became an extremely hot market as it presented
some of its new products, which included samples of its growing
men's and young girls' collections.
Potdevin said the men's line could eventually become a
billion-dollar business and Lululemon's Ivivva stores for young
girls have a half-billion-dollar potential. The standalone
Ivivva stores are currently seeing sales of $900 a square foot,
with double-digit comparable-store sales growth, executives
said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)