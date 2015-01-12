(Adds shareholder and analysts' comments, details)
By Solarina Ho
Jan 12 Lululemon Athletica Inc issued a
robust forecast for the current quarter on Monday that topped
market expectations and lifted its shares as strong holiday
sales signaled the Canadian yogawear maker's comeback efforts
may be paying off.
Shares, which have soared about 75 percent since June,
jumped nearly 9 percent on the outlook, which forecast an
increase in comparable store sales of 6 to 7 percent, roughly
double analysts' expectations. Analysts attributed the rise to
increased traffic and more product variety.
Some of the stock's jump was likely due to short-covering,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, but StarMine's data also
showed analysts' sentiment has warmed notably. Fourteen of 34
analysts now recommend buying it, against just nine three months
ago.
"I think it's sustainable. What was encouraging is it seems
to be led by traffic," said Liz Dunn at Talmage Advisors. "The
biggest worry a lot of people had was that the consumer was so
turned off by some of the ... (problems) that they had abandoned
the brand. The improvement in traffic tells a different story."
Lululemon's fortunes started plunging two years ago just as
major competitors were moving into the market it once dominated.
A high-profile recall of its signature yoga pants for being
too see-through led to top executive departures. The damage was
compounded when founder Chip Wilson said not all women are
suited to wear Lululemon.
Lululemon has since worked to improve quality and solve
supply-chain problems, while laying the groundwork for faster
international growth. It has expanded its offerings to include
more seasonal and fashionable gear to be worn outside the gym.
"They seem to be executing better than we were previously
expecting and we're very happy to see that," said Thornburg
Investment Management portfolio manager Charlie Wilson.
Thornburg owns about 2.8 million shares, just over 2 percent.
"Overall, we think there's still a very long runway in front
of them in terms of their growth opportunities."
The Vancouver-based company also said it expects operating
margins to trough in 2015 and go back up in 2016, earlier than
some had expected.
Lululemon estimated revenue of $595 million-$600 million for
its fourth quarter ending Feb. 1, up from the $570 million-$585
million it forecast earlier. It raised its profit forecast to
71-73 cents per share from 65-69 cents.
Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 69 cents a
share on revenue of $584.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
