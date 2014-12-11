Dec 11 Lululemon Athletica Inc :
* Says experiencing port delays of seven to 10 days
* Says weaker Canadian and Australian dollars impacted
third-quarter revenue by $7.5 million, or 1.8 percent
* Says expects full-year gross margin of approximately 51
percent
* Says late store openings in UK due to construction delays,
will open in late January, missing holiday season
* Says Q3 and Q4 traffic continues to build; Q3 traffic
stronger than Q2 and turned positive
* Expects gross margins to return to 55 percent over the
long-term
* Says has taken steps to reduce delays to 1 to 3 days; a
lot of future shipments rerouted through Vancouver and shipped
to U.S. by rail
* Says Q3 same store sales in Canada were "low single digit
negatives", but improving; U.S. were "low single digit
positives"
