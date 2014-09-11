Sept 11 Canadian yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a nearly 14 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Net income fell to $48.7 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, from $56.5 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 13 percent to $390.7 million.

