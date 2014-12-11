BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 excluding items
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
Dec 11 Canadian yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by a rise in online sales.
The company's net income fell to $60.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 2 from $66.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kilo goldmines announces appointment to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: