TORONTO Feb 2 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's founder Chip Wilson has no immediate plans to trim his stake in the company, said a spokesman for Wilson on Monday.

Lululemon, founded by Wilson back in 1998, said earlier on Monday that its founder was stepping down from the company's board of directors.

A spokesman for Wilson told Reuters on Monday that he plans to retain his 13.75 percent stake in the company. He said Wilson is pleased that the company that ran into issues over the last two years is now back on the right track.

