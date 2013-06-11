By Susan Taylor and Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 11 Shares of Lululemon Athletica
Inc plunged on Tuesday on worries that it will
not be easy for the high-end yogawear maker and retailer to
replace outgoing Chief Executive Christine Day, the company's
very public face.
Day, who announced her surprise departure plans after
markets closed on Monday, was behind Lulu's rapid-fire growth
rate and its transition from niche to broad-based appeal. But
costly quality control problems also occurred during her tenure.
Calling it a "personal decision," Day said she would step
down once the Vancouver-based company finds a replacement. But
that executive search will be complicated by Lululemon's unique
culture.
The company carved out a lucrative niche with its high-end,
fashionable yogawear, reporting quarter after quarter of
stunning sales and profit growth. But the recall of excessively
see-through black pants proved a huge blow, and its latest sales
growth forecasts are well below year-ago levels.
About a half-dozen analysts cut their price targets on Lulu
stock, and at least two downgraded the equity. The shares
dropped about 17 percent to C$69.68 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange and $68.52 on Nasdaq.
Belus Capital Advisors chief equities strategist Brian Sozzi
said it would not be easy to replace Day from a corporate pool
of mostly older, male executives.
"Here's a lady that's been the face of this company for five
years," he said. "If (the new CEO) is a 60-year-old guy, or a
40-year-old guy, I don't know if he could share that same
affinity, that personal attachment with Lululemon."
Lululemon was founded in 1998 by Dennis "Chip" Wilson, who
remains the company's chairman and largest voting shareholder.
The recall of Lulu's signature yoga pants in March will dog
Day's successor, as the quality concerns coincide with mounting
competition.
Buckingham Research Group analyst John Zolidis said
Lululemon had "gotten a free pass from investors" because of its
profitability, strong sales and long-term potential.
"We commend Lulu for building a new emerging important
athletic brand for women," he wrote in a note. "However, over
time, we expect slower sales growth due to maturation in Canada,
increased competition and weaker sales in the U.S. versus
Canada."