TORONTO, June 14 Yoga gear maker Lululemon
wants a "head boss person" who can communicate in
Sanskrit, hold a headstand for at least 10 minutes and is ready
to break the rules, the Vancouver-based company said on Friday
in a tongue-in-cheek job ad.
Lululemon, which takes pride in its "motivational" culture
and fiercely loyal employees and customers, also said it expects
qualified candidates to have company founder Chip Wilson, Bill
Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah on speed-dial.
"You report to no one, you are the CEO (duh)," the ad on the
company's website says. "You are passionate about doing chief
executive officer-type stuff like making decisions, having a
vision and being the head boss person."
Lululemon has also taken the more traditional route of
hiring an executive search firm to find a replacement for
Christine Day, who said on Monday she would step down as chief
executive after the company finds a replacement. Day has run
Lululemon for the last five years .