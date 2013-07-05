TORONTO, July 5 Lululemon Athletica Inc
Chairman Dennis "Chip" Wilson is looking to sell up to 3.4
million shares of the yogawear retailer, reducing the stake he
controls in the company to 25 percent from 28 percent, according
to an SEC filing.
Wilson, who founded Lululemon in 1998 and is its largest
voting shareholder, stands to gain some $220 million from the
sale, based on the July 3 closing price of $64.50.
Lululemon carved out a lucrative niche with its high-end,
fashionable yogawear, but has faced hurdles in recent months,
including a brand-damaging recall of excessively see-through
pants and tepid sales growth forecasts.
The company is looking for a replacement for Chief Executive
Christine Day, who built the brand into an international
powerhouse but surprised the market last month with her
departure plans.