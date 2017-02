(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

June 7 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday as sales jumped.

In the first quarter ended April 29, net income rose to $46.6 million, or 32 cents a share, from $33.4 million, or 23 cents, a year earlier.

Net revenue jumped 53 percent to $285.7 million, while same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, increased 25 percent. (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)