* Quarterly earnings $0.32 a share vs $0.23 year earlier
* Revenue up 53 percent at $285.7 million
* Same-store sales rise 25 percent, but growth will slow
* Shares drop 9.3 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange
By Allison Martell
June 7 Lululemon Athletica Inc said on
Thursday it expected the blistering sales growth of its trendy
yogawear shops to retreat in the current quarter, sending its
volatile stock tumbling anew as investors again questioned its
lofty valuation.
The Vancouver-based company, already a fashion phenomenon in
its home market of Canada, is rapidly expanding in the United
States, targeting its yoga gear and running apparel at young,
professional women willing to pay premium prices.
While reporting a 25 percent sales increase for established
stores in its first quarter ended April 29, L ululemon said
growth in the current three months would likely ebb to a
percentage in the low double-digit range.
Any sign that the chain's muscular growth might falter has
spooked markets in recent quarters, and this time was no
different. The stock dropped 9.3 percent to C$65.34 on Thursday
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange, though it is still up
nearly 40 percent this year.
"It trades at a high multiple, it's a big growth story,"
said Sterne Agee analyst Sam Poser. "The Street got ahead of
them, including myself, and you know, if it's not perfect, these
stocks get hurt."
Lululemon, a rare Canadian retail success story in the U.S.
market, inspires fierce brand loyalty, with fan blogs tracking
every product launch. Bu t with a rich valuation, its stock has
been subject to sharp shifts in sentiment.
The company is trading at about 39 times analysts'
expectations for fiscal 2013 earnings, according to Thomson
Reuters data, much higher than its competitors. Nike Inc
is at about 19 times forward earnings, and Under Armour Inc
is at 33.
Indeed, compared with similar stocks , a higher-than-average
number of investors are betting Lululemon shares will fall. At
the end of May, 10.8 percent of the company's free float was
being borrowed for short sales - essentially a bet the stock
will fall - according to data from Nasdaq.
While that's down from 14.9 percent at the beginning of the
year, L ululemon still ranks in the top fifth of all U.S. stocks
in terms of short interest, according to Starmine.
"GROWING PAINS"
Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst at NBG Productions, said
the company's outlook was a little disappointing, though he
noted that it tends to guide conservatively. But he did see some
signs of "growing pains."
" They're putting more costs behind their product, and if you
look at some of the new releases on the site, there's just a lot
of embellishment, and I don't know if the consumer is willing to
pay some of the prices I'm starting to see," he said.
As Lululemon expands outside of yoga to running and other
activities, it will compete more directly with Nike and Under
Armour, which in many cases can offer lower prices, Sozzi said.
He also highlighted lower margins and inventory growth, which
outpaced established-store sales.
The constant-dollar 25 percent same-store sales increase
beat the company's forecast for a gain in the low 20s. But
inventory at the end of the first quarter was $107.7 million,
compared with $64.4 million at the end of the same quarter last
year.
For his part, Poser is not worried about inventory, given
how quickly Lululemon churns through product.
Last year, Lulu's premium yoga pants and other products sold
faster than it could restock, holding back overall sales. The
company has said repeatedly that its now-higher inventory helps
boost sales because it has the goods on hand to meet the
specific tastes and size requirements of customers.
MARGINS SHRINK
First-quarter net income rose to $46.6 million, or 32 cents
a share, from $33.4 million, or 23 cents, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 30 cents a share.
Net revenue jumped 53 percent to $285.7 million, compared
with the average forecast of revenue of $270.9 million.
Gross profit margin fell to 55.0 percent, from 58.7 percent
in the year-earlier quarter. Chief Financial Officer John Currie
said on a conference call that margins were hurt in part by
higher labor and raw material costs, and more markdowns.
Currie said a 45.1 percent increase in selling, general and
administrative expenses was due in part to higher store labor
and operating costs, and higher costs in store "support
centers," including salaries.
Poser said those expenses were much higher than he had
expected, but said the business is still sound.
Second-quarter outlook for revenue and earnings came in
below expectations. The company forecast net revenue from $273
million to $278 million, compared with an average $289.8 million
expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It saw earnings from 28 to 30 cents a share, below the
average forecast of 33 cents a share.
At the end of the quarter Lululemon had 180 stores in North
America, Australia and New Zealand, up from 174 in January.
