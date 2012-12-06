BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
Dec 6 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as revenue and sales in established stores rose.
The Vancouver-based company said net income for the third quarter ended Oct. 28 rose to $57.3 million, or 39 cents a share, from $38.8 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 37 percent to $316.5 million. Same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 18 percent on a constant-dollar basis.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals