Dec 6 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as revenue and sales in established stores rose.

The Vancouver-based company said net income for the third quarter ended Oct. 28 rose to $57.3 million, or 39 cents a share, from $38.8 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 37 percent to $316.5 million. Same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 18 percent on a constant-dollar basis.