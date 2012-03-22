* Q4 EPS $0.51 vs $0.38 year earlier
* Same-stores sales up 26 percent
* Inventory at $104.1 mln, vs $57.5 mln
* Margins hurt by costs, more discounting
(Adds market reaction, further analyst comment, more on
margins)
By Allison Martell
March 22 Lululemon Athletica Inc on
Thursday offered a disappointing full-year profit outlook for
its chain of trendy yogawear shops, offsetting a surge in
quarterly earnings and sales, and leaving its shares little
changed.
The Vancouver-based retailer's profit in the three months
ended Jan. 29 climbed 34 percent, slightly more than expected,
while sales in established stores rose 26 percent.
The results were slightly ahead of a revised forecast the
company had given in January after a stronger-than-expected
holiday shopping season.
Even so gross profit margin tightened to 56.3 from 58.5
percent a year earlier, due to higher raw material costs and
discounting to reduce stocks of unsold merchandise. Inventory at
the end of the quarter stood at $104.1 million, up from $57.5
million a year earlier.
"Lululemon needed to just blow the earnings results out of
the way, which was going to be hard" given January's forecast,
said Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst at NBG Productions,
explaining the market's lukewarm response.
SUCCESS STORY
Lululemon, one of Canada's most successful retailing
exports, has expanded rapidly in the United States. Its clothing
and gear, ubiquitous in Canada and increasingly popular south of
the border, inspires fierce brand loyalty, with bloggers
breathlessly documenting every product launch.
The typically volatile stock was up 0.5 percent at C$73.91 in
early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The stock has risen more than 50 percent this year, and in
recent quarters any sign that the company's growth might slow
has spooked investors.
The market appears to have picked up such a signal when
Lululemon announced a new full-year earnings forecast $1.50 to
$1.57 a share. That fell short of the $1.61 that analysts had
forecast.
Lulu also forecast full-year revenue of $1.3 billion to
$1.325 billion, in line with analysts' earlier estimate of
$1.308 billion.
INVENTORY REVERSAL
Sozzi said the inventory growth over and above sales at
established stores - or same-store sales - would likely raise
concerns that margins could deteriorate further in the first
half of the year.
The decline in margins reversed a trend that prevailed for
much of 2011, when inventories were low.
Last year, Lulu's premium yoga pants and other products sold
faster than it could restock, which meant most products were
sold at full price, but also held back overall sales.
The company has said several times that its now-higher
inventory would help it better meet demand.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Tal Woolley said inventory was
high, but noted it was still boosting sales.
"We believe this build is allowing (Lululemon) to maximize
its business, play 'catch-up' less with product, and focus more
on product development and innovation," he said in a note to
clients.
BY THE NUMBERS
For its fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, net income rose
to $73.5 million, or 51 cents a share, from $54.8 million, or 38
cents, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected
earnings of 49 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 51.4 percent to $371.5 million, higher
than analysts had expected, while same-store sales, a key
measure for retailers, climbed 26 percent.
In January, the company said it expected same-store sales to
rise more than 20 percent.
At the end of the quarter Lululemon had 174 stores in
Canada, the United States and Australia, up from 165 at the
beginning of the period.
(Editing by Frank McGurty)