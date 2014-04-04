UPDATE 3-Chow Tai Fook Enterprises makes Australian energy play for Alinta
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
NEW YORK, April 4 A lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of defrauding shareholders by hiding defects in its yoga pants should be dismissed, a U.S. judge has concluded, in a case that involved a costly recall.
In a draft decision released on Friday, U.S. District Judge Katharine Forrest in Manhattan rejected claims the Canadian company cost investors roughly $2 billion by having concealed problems in manufacturing and marketing its yoga pants.
Forrest on Friday also issued a draft decision that dismissed a separate lawsuit seeking to hold 13 current and former Lululemon executives and directors liable for mismanagement.
The judge is expected to hold a hearing to review whether she should make the decisions final. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Horizon north logistics inc. Amends shareholder rights plan
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.