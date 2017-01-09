Jan 9 Canadian yoga and leisure apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday it had narrowed its profit and revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The yogawear maker now expects its fourth-quarter net revenue to be $775 million-$785 million, from the company's previous forecast of $765 million-$785 million.

Lululemon also expects its fourth-quarter earnings to be $0.99-$1.01 per share from its previous guidance of $0.96-$1.01, per share. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)