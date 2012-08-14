* Patent suit names Calvin Klein, G-III Apparel

Aug 14 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc is suing PVH Corp's Calvin Klein and G-III Apparel Group Ltd, accusing the companies of infringing three pant patents.

Vancouver-based Lululemon, already a success story in Canada, is now expanding rapidly in the United States, targeting young, professional women with its yoga and running gear. Premium yoga pants are its signature product. In recent months, any sign that the chain's muscular growth might falter has spooked markets.

Lululemon filed the suit in a Delaware court on Monday, seeking damages and costs. It singled out two Calvin Klein "Performance" brand pants which it said it believes are manufactured and supplied by G-III Apparel.

Calvin Klein and G-III could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

The case is Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc v. Calvin Klein Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-01034.