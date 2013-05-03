May 3 Lululemon Athletica Inc was sued
by a pension fund shareholder on Friday that wants to know if
the board of directors wasted corporate assets by increasing
potential bonuses for executives on the eve of a recall of
yogawear that could cost the company millions of dollars.
The company, known for its trendy yoga wear, said in March
that it would pull workout pants from store shelves because they
could be see-through, a move that could dent its bottom line by
up to $40 million.
Less than a week before the revelations about the defective
clothing, the company's compensation committee approved changes
to Lululemon's executive bonus plan, according to the lawsuit.
The changes increased by a third the potential bonus for
executives who reached their performance goals, according to the
lawsuit by the Hallandale Beach Police Officers and
Firefighters' Personnel Retirement Fund.
Lululemon did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware,
where Vancouver-based Lululemon is incorporated.
The recall generated a flurry of embarrassing, pun-filled
headlines and sent the company's stock price down more than 6
percent. Since then, however, the shares have gained about 25
percent to trade above where they were before the recall. The
shares were trading at C$77.39 on Friday afternoon on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, little changed.
Plaintiffs often use such "books and records" lawsuits to
investigate alleged wrongdoing. The requests for information
can lead to an additional lawsuit that seeks to hold a board
responsible for a particular harm to the company.
The Florida pension fund said in the lawsuit that it sent a
request for the information to the board because it wanted to
determine if directors and officers were potentially guilty of
corporate waste and mismanagement for the larger potential
bonuses.
The company did not respond to the request for the
information, prompting the lawsuit, according to the complaint.
An attorney for the pension fund, Gustavo Bruckner of the
Pomerantz Grossman Hufford Dahlstrom & Gross, declined to
comment.