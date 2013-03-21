BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
TORONTO, March 21 Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Thursday it expects its earnings to fall in the current quarter, hurt by the product recall announced on Monday.
The Canadian company forecast first-quarter earnings per share between 28 cents and 30 cents, down from 32 cents a year earlier.
Lululemon said on Monday it was taking many of its stretchy pants off store shelves because it had discovered that they were too transparent.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage:
* Says pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025