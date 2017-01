TORONTO Dec 7 Lululemon Athletica Inc reported higher quarterly sales on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected gross margins, and it announced a $100 million stock repurchase program.

Net income rose to $68.3 million, or 50 cents per share in the third quarter ended October 30, from $53.2 million, or 38 cents per share, in the prior year. Revenue was $544.4 million, up from $479.7 million.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho)