China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a slightly higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, helped by a 5 percent rise in comparable store sales.
The company said net earnings for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 rose to $110.9 million, or 78 cents per share, from $109.7 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.