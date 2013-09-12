TORONTO, Sept 12 Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's revenue rose 22 percent and its chief executive said the company had worked its way back from a setback in March when it had to recall its excessively see-through yoga pants.

The Vancouver-based Canadian company said net income fell to $56.5 million, or 39 cents per share, in the second quarter from $57.2 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue was $344.5 million.