REFILE-UPDATE 1-Telecoms companies call on Brussels to reconsider merger policy
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
TORONTO, Sept 12 Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's revenue rose 22 percent and its chief executive said the company had worked its way back from a setback in March when it had to recall its excessively see-through yoga pants.
The Vancouver-based Canadian company said net income fell to $56.5 million, or 39 cents per share, in the second quarter from $57.2 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue was $344.5 million.
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment
LONDON, Feb 28 Britain's healthcare watchdog NICE, which assesses the cost-effectiveness of medical treatments, has stopped short of recommending the use by the National Health Service (NHS) of Merck & Co Inc's immunotherapy drug Keytruda in newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, after giving the go-ahead in December for patients who had prior treatment.
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds background)