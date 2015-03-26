* Lululemon says weather, port delays weigh on outlook
* Shares surge more than 7 percent
* Earnings of 78 cents a share beat analysts' estimates
(Adds analyst comments, details, stock reaction)
By Solarina Ho
March 26 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon
Athletica Inc on Thursday reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly results and gave a weak outlook
that it said was largely due to temporary problems.
The company's shares were up more than 7 percent after
investors were reassured that the outlook did not reflect
underlying obstacles to growth. Lululemon forecast earnings and
revenue below Wall Street estimates, citing West Coast port
delays, weather and currency factors.
"There may be a bit of relief that there's some explanation
to some of that weakness," said ITG Investment Research analyst
Matthew Jacob. "Investors that are bullish on the name continue
to buy into notion that this is a company that continues to
progress toward turning things around."
Still, Jacob expressed caution, saying the outlook appeared
weaker even accounting for external factors.
"I think they're getting a little bit of a pass on (the
forecast) from investors," he said.
Lululemon's issues began two years ago as major competitors
were moving into the market it once dominated. A high-profile
recall of its signature yoga pants for being too see-through led
to top executive departures.
The company has since worked to improve quality, expand its
product line and solve supply-chain problems, while laying the
groundwork for faster international growth.
On Thursday, Lululemon said underlying demand was consistent
with holiday-period trends, and it reiterated plans to increase
spending on new store openings and other investments.
New Chief Financial Officer Stuart Haselden said port delays
hurt sales of its spring line and some of its late-winter goods.
The company, which reports revenue in U.S. dollars, also
said it was hurt by the weaker Australian and Canadian dollars,
which reduce the value of sales there. They also compress gross
margins because Lululemon buys its product in U.S. dollars.
The Vancouver-based company forecast earnings of 31 cents to
33 cents a share for the current quarter. Analysts on average
were expecting 39 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It forecast of $413 million to $418 million for the quarter,
below estimates of $442 million.
Lululemon said it expected fiscal-year earnings of $1.85 to
$1.90 a share on revenue of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion.
Analysts had expected $2.06 a share on sales of $2.05 billion.
Earnings of 78 cents a share in the fourth quarter ended on
Feb. 1 beat analysts' estimates of 73 cents, while revenue of
$602.5 million edged past forecasts of $602.4 million.
