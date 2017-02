March 30 Canadian yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher same-store sales.

Net income rose to $117.4 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from $110.9 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose about 17 percent to $704.3 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)