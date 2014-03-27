PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast lower-than-expected current-quarter results, after posting a quarterly profit that was almost unchanged from a year earlier.
Lululemon earned $109.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, nearly unchanged from $109.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue increased 7 percent to $521.0 million.
The company forecast first-quarter profit of 31 to 33 cents per share, on revenue of $377 million to $382 million.
Analysts on average were expecting first-quarter profit of 38 cents per share on revenue of $389.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.