(Corrects second and third paragraphs to show recalled garments
represent 17 percent of all women's bottoms)
* Quality issues could undermine Lulu's brand, analysts say
* Lower-priced rivals now have chance to win customers
* Taiwan supplier says Lululemon misjudged consumer tastes
* Lululemon lowers sales forecast for fiscal Q1
* Shares down 3.3 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange
By Allison Martell and Yimou Lee
TORONTO/HONG KONG, March 19 Shares of Lululemon
Athletica Inc slid on Tuesday after the trendy retailer
said it was recalling batches of pants it called too
transparent, an embarrassment that raised fresh questions about
whether it could sustain its stellar growth.
Late on Monday, Lululemon said the recalled garments - black
pants made with its signature "Luon" fabric - fell short of
technical specifications.
It warned that the recall of the see-through pants, which
represent about 17 percent of the women's bottoms in its stores,
would have a significant impact on financial results.
The episode, the second quality issue disclosed in less than
a year, could undermine Lululemon's reputation, said analysts
who noted that competition from lower-priced brands is heating
up. Last July, the company acknowledged problems with
dye-bleeding in some of its apparel.
"Those are two black eyes for a brand that is supposed to
stand for quality in the marketplace," said Brian Sozzi, chief
equities analyst at NBG Productions. "It's a window of
opportunity for Lululemon competitors."
Sales growth in established stores is now expected to come in
at 5 percent to 8 percent for the current quarter, sharply off
the 11 percent growth it had expected up to March 17 and a far
cry from the 25 percent growth it posted a year earlier.
The supplier, Taiwan's Eclat Textile Co Ltd, said
it had followed Lulu's specifications for the pants, and that
the retailer had apparently misjudged customer tastes.
Lululemon, due to report earnings for its fiscal fourth
quarter to Feb. 3 on Thursday, had no immediate comment beyond
its statement late Monday.
REPUTATION FOR QUALITY
Shares of Lululemon dropped more than 4 percent on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday as analysts trimmed their
expectations. By late afternoon, the stock was down 3.3 percent
at C$65.29.
With the recalled products off the market, Sozzi said,
customers will be tempted to check out similar offerings from
Nike Inc and Gap Inc's Athleta banner.
Sterne Agee analyst Sam Poser downgraded the stock to
"neutral" from "buy," advising clients to "wait and see" while
the problem is resolved. The company has not said when it would
have the affected products in stock.
"The potential problem you have is that if the customer
walks in and can't find that pant, and she can't find it for six
weeks, she might end up saying: 'Oh, well, I'll try Under
Armour, or I'll try Nike, or I'll try whomever,'" said Poser.
Lululemon has carved out a profitable niche selling
fashionable, pricey workout gear to women. One of very few
Canadian retailers to succeed in the United States, the chain is
expanding in Europe and Asia over the next two years, and it has
small but growing lines for men and girls.
Investors are split on whether its rapid growth can keep
pace with lofty expectations as more rivals, such as Athleta,
muscle into its territory, offering similar gear at lower
prices.
"DO A COUPLE OF DOWN DOGS"
Customers may find that some Lululemon products still on
sale are partially transparent as well.
"You may experience sheerness with some of our
bright-colored bottoms because of the lightweight nature of the
fabric," says a disclaimer on some product pages on the
company's website.
"We recommend you do a couple of Down Dogs in your
bright-colored bottoms to ensure you're happy with the fit and
coverage," the page reads, referring to a basic yoga position.
The company said the products in question were available
starting March 1, but user reviews on its website called
attention to earlier problems with see-through fabric.
On the U.S. site, most reviews for the "Wunder Under Crop",
pants are positive. But some customers complained the pants are
see-through: "When you bend over, your knickers are clearly
visible," wrote a reviewer in August. (bit.ly/WTJnaU)
Because the reviewers are not asked for their full names,
their comments are impossible to verify. But there are similar
comments on many products.
SUPPLIER SPEAKS OUT
Eclat, a longstanding Lululemon supplier that manufactures
Luon, told Reuters that "a gap between Lululemon's expectations
and reaction from the market" was the cause of the problem.
"We checked our orders this morning and indeed, we did
follow their instructions to make the product," said Roger Lo, a
spokesperson at Eclat. "Lulu has some new ideas every year, such
as taking different approaches for fashion-related purposes."
Shares of Eclat fell 1.6 percent in Taipei on Tuesday,
lagging a 0.4 percent gain in the benchmark TAIEX index.
In its annual report in March 2012, Lululemon said it was at
risk of overly relying on a limited number of suppliers. It said
Luon was supplied by a single manufacturer in Taiwan.
Still, it was not immediately clear whether Eclat
manufactured all of the fabric that prompted the recall, or if
another manufacturer was also involved.
CUTS SALES FORECAST
Lululemon said it now expected to report fiscal
first-quarter sales of $333 million to $343 million, down from
its prior forecast of $350 million to $355 million. The company
is trying to determine the impact on first-quarter earnings, as
well as the expected impact on results for the rest of 2013.
International Strategy and Investment Group analyst Sam Lee
said in a note to clients that Lululemon's woes are due to
teething issues in an immature supply chain.
"We would really like to see the company more aggressively
invest in and exercise greater control over its supply chain
given the importance of quality and consistent fit to the Lulu
brand promise," said Lee. He added that the pullback in Lulu's
stock still presented a buying opportunity.
(Editing by Frank McGurty, Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)