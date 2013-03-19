* Taiwan supplier say Lululemon misjudged consumer tastes
* Lululemon lowers sales forecast for fiscal Q1
By Yimou Lee and Euan Rocha
HONG KONG/TORONTO, March 19 The Taiwanese
supplier behind the see-through yoga pants recalled by Lululemon
Athletica Inc said on Tuesday it followed design
specifications and the Canadian retailer had merely misjudged
customer tastes.
Lululemon said late Monday it had recalled batches of its
stretchy black signature yoga pants because of an unacceptable
"level of sheerness" created during the manufacturing process.
Shares of Lululemon fell 4.6 percent to 64.38 on Tuesday as
analysts trimmed their expectations on the clothing maker a day
after it warned the recall would significantly affect results.
Eclat Textile Co Ltd, a supplier for Lululemon for
more than 10 years, told Reuters that "a gap between Lululemon's
expectations and reaction from the market" was the cause of the
problem.
"We checked our orders this morning and indeed, we did
follow their instructions to make the product," said Roger Lo, a
spokesperson at Eclat. "Lulu has some new ideas every year, such
as taking different approaches for fashion-related purposes."
"Lululemon introduced the product to the market and their
customers are not comfortable with its opacity."
Lo said Lululemon had not contacted Eclat regarding the
issue, but Eclat was willing to adjust production according to
the retailer's needs. He said any changes would not be due to
quality issues.
The affected items represented approximately 17 percent of
all women's bottoms in its stores.
Shares of Eclat fell 1.6 percent in Taipei on Tuesday,
lagging a 0.4 percent gain in the benchmark TAIEX index.
In its annual report in March 2012, Lululemon, said it was
at risk of overly relying on a limited number of suppliers. The
company said Luon, the fabric at issue in the recent withdrawal,
was supplied by a single manufacturer in Taiwan.
Still, it was not immediately clear whether Eclat
manufactured all of the fabric that prompted the recall, or if
another manufacturer was involved.
A spokeswoman for Lululemon could not be reached immediately
for comment.
The issue is the latest in a series of quality control woes
that the pricey women's workout gearmaker has faced in the last
year.
"With the black Luon pant recall Lulu has now had its fourth
quality control issue in the last year," Credit Suisse analyst
Christian Buss said in a note to clients. "We see some potential
that Lulu risks alienating its core customer base should quality
control issues persist."
Lululemon recently experienced problems with another set of
light colored pants. It is selling the pants with a disclaimer:
"You may experience sheerness with some of our bright-colored
bottoms because of the lightweight nature of the fabric. We
recommend you do a couple of Down Dogs in your bright-colored
bottoms to ensure you're happy with the fit and coverage."
CUTS SALES FORECAST
Several analysts cut price targets and earnings expectations
for the company.
Janney Capital Markets analyst Adrienne Tennant trimmed her
price target to $71 from $80, and was cutting her earnings
expectations to "give management breathing room to properly
address and fix the issue."
Lululemon said it now expects fiscal first-quarter sales of
$333 million to $343 million, down from its prior forecast of
$350 million to $355 million.
Comparable-store sales growth will also be affected, with
growth of 5 percent to 8 percent in the quarter, it said, down
from the 11 percent it had expected up to March 17.
The company is trying to determine the impact on
first-quarter earnings, as well as the expected impact on
results for the rest of 2013.
The warnings prompted price target cuts on Lululemon's stock
from Wedbush Securities, KeyBanc, UBS, Sterne Agee, Canaccord
Genuity and other brokerages on Tuesday.
International Strategy and Investment Group analyst Sam Lee
said in a note to clients that Lululemon's woes are due to
teething issues in an immature supply chain.
"We would really like to see the company more aggressively
invest in and exercise greater control over its supply chain
given the importance of quality and consistent fit to the Lulu
brand promise," said Lee. He added that the pullback in Lulu's
stock still presented a buying opportunity.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree, Emily Kaiser and Jeffrey
Benkoe)