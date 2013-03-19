* About 17 percent of women's yoga pants affected
* Says pants have an unacceptable "level of sheerness"
* Move to hurt revenue, earnings and same-store sales
* Lululemon shares slide after-hours
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 18 Lululemon Athletica Inc
is pulling shipments of unexpectedly sheer women's yoga
pants from its stores, in a move the athletic clothing maker
said would hurt its bottom line.
Shares of the Canadian company, known for its pricey women's
workout gear, fell more than 6 percent after it said the move
will "have a significant impact" on financial results and lead
to a shortage of its signature black luon fabric yoga pants in
its stores.
Certain shipments of yoga pants that went on sale this month
had an unacceptable "level of sheerness," and affected about 17
percent of all women's bottoms in its stores, Lululemon said.
"The ingredients, weight and longevity qualities of the
pants remain the same but the coverage does not," the Vancouver,
British Columbia-based company said in a statement issued late
on Monday.
The company, which is looking to expand beyond North America
and Australia, said this weekend it withdrew all of the affected
black yoga pants from its stores, showrooms and e-commerce site.
Customers who bought the affected pants can return them for a
full refund or exchange, it added.
Lululemon said it has used the same fabric manufacturer
since 2004 and stressed that the issue was not caused by any
change in manufacturers or quality of ingredients.
BOTTOM LINE EXPECTED TO DROP
Lululemon said it now expects fiscal first-quarter sales of
$333 million to $343 million, down from a prior forecast of $350
million to $355 million. Comparable-store sales growth will also
be affected.
The retailer estimated comparable store sales growth of 5 to
8 percent in the quarter, down from the 11 percent it had
expected up to March 17.
The company said it is working to determine the impact on
first-quarter earnings as well as the expected impact on its
results for the rest of 2013.
Lululemon said it will provide more details when it reports
fiscal fourth-quarter results on March 21.
Shares of Lululemon fell $4.15 to $61.75 after ending 3.8
percent lower on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard
Chang)