By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Jan 14 After a year of bungled public
relations and messy quality and supply-chain troubles, Lululemon
Athletica Inc is committed to fixing the problems that
have marred its trendy image, a top executive at the yogawear
retailer said on Tuesday.
Chief Financial Officer John Currie made the comments a day
after the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company issued its
second earnings warning in just over a month, sending its stock
to a two-year low.
"2013, that's a year that we're quite happy to see going
behind us ... the quality problems that we had earlier in the
year were a real wake-up call," Currie told an industry
conference.
"You always hear the phrase that any PR is good PR. What we
learned is that's not always the case. I just wanted you to hear
that we're taking it seriously. Like, we get it."
Lululemon, which had carved out a lucrative niche selling
fashionable high-end workout clothes, was forced to recall some
of its signature black stretchy yoga pants last March because
they were too sheer.
Later in the year it acknowledged sales had been hurt by
negative press about the product recall and by comments by
founder Chip Wilson, who said Lululemon products "just actually
don't work" with some women's body shapes.
Currie's mea culpa on Tuesday came as many investors
question whether Lululemon's recent troubles and the increased
competition it faces from rival workout gear makers such as Nike
Inc and Gap Inc's Athleta brand have sapped its
momentum.
The stock, which closed down almost 1 percent at $49.26 on
Tuesday, has tumbled about 40 percent from the record high it
hit seven months ago.
Lululemon warned on Monday that sales at established stores,
a key industry measure, would probably fall in the current
quarter. This would be the first year-on-year drop since 2009
and a far cry from the days when same-store sales growth could
reach more than 30 percent.
The decline in comparable store sales has been in the "high
teens" with Canadian stores faring worse than that, and U.S.
stores somewhat better, according to analyst Faye Landes at
Cowen and Co, who cited discussions with management.
"Weather is a likely issue, but we still view these results
as abysmal," Landes wrote in a client note published on Tuesday,
adding that comparable store sales were strong the week before
Christmas.
"Lulu pointed to some mix issues, notably insufficient
seasonal merchandise, but we're not sure how or when this sort
of thing will ever be ironed out."
BRIGHT SPOTS
Currie said the company now conducts extensive and constant
testing of all its fabric, starting at the raw material stage at
the mill and that it is already seeing benefits from the changes
it has implemented.
"We still have some additional hires, some additional
investments, but we're well under way," Currie said. "We'll see
continued improvement throughout 2014."
Currie said the downward revisions overshadowed bright
spots, noting that same-store sales growth of menswear in the
fourth quarter was "in the mid-teens" and that same-store sales
gains at Ivivva, its apparel business for young girls, was also
in the teens.
Lululemon is looking to accelerate Ivivva's growth this year
and open its first standalone men's store by 2016.
Currie also noted that if sales at existing stores were
combined with its growing e-commerce sales, then same-store
sales growth for the quarter would be in the low, single digit
range.
For the full year, sales at established stores are expected
to grow 3 percent, or 8 percent when combined with online sales.