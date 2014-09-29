(Adds CEO and analyst comments, background, updates stock
By Vidya L Nathan
Sept 29 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc
entered the women's healthcare business by acquiring privately
held Lumara Health Inc for $675 million in its biggest deal
ever, sending its shares up as much as 23 percent to a four-year
high.
The cash and stock deal gives Amag access to Lumara's
Makena, the only approved product designed to reduce the risk of
preterm birth, and Amag CEO William Heiden said his company was
on the hunt for more such deals.
"We'll target to acquire or license additional assets within
the women's health segment," Heiden said in a conference call.
The deal will exclude a portfolio of women's health
products, which Lumara, formerly known as K-V Pharmaceuticals
Inc, said it would sell to Perrigo Co Plc for $82
million in cash.
Analysts said Makena's addition to Amag sales channel works
well with the company's lead product Feraheme to treat iron
deficiency in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease
(CKD).
"Makena ... has the potential to be very complementary if
Feraheme's label were someday broadened beyond CKD to include
iron deficiency anemia (IDA) since women's health is the second
largest segment for IDA behind CKD," Leerink Partners LLC
analyst Joseph Schwartz said in a note.
However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had denied
approval to market Feraheme as a treatment for iron deficiency
anemia, asking for more data on risks of serious
hypersensitivity, heart problems and deaths.
"If every eligible patient were treated with Makena, this
represents greater than a $1 billion market potential," Heiden
said.
Makena has sales of more than $130 million in the 12 months
ending Aug. 31, Amag said, while Amag's total sales were $39.6
million in the six months ended June 30.
Amag said its expects the deal to add to profit immediately
and the two drugs to generate sales of $350 million in 2015.
Perrigo said the portfolio it is buying had sales of more
than $15 million in the year ended March 31.
Since its approval in February 2011, Makena had faced stiff
competition from pharmacies compounding a similar, and far
cheaper, drug using over-the-counter ingredients.
That practice was halted in November 2013 when the U.S.
Congress enacted the Drug Quality and Security Act, which
effectively prohibited compounding any drug, Heiden said.
Lumara is eligible to receive an additional $350 million
based on hitting certain sales milestone.
Amag said it would fund the deal, which has a cash component
of $600 million, through term loan financing from Jefferies
Finance LLC, cash on hand and $75 million raised by issuing
stock.
Amag's shares rose 23 percent to $28.50 in late afternoon
trading.
Leerink Partners LLC and J.P. Morgan are Amag's financial
advisers, while Latham & Watkins LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP are
its legal advisers.
Lumara's financial advisers are Perella Weinberg Partners
and T.R. Winston & Co, while its legal adviser is Dechert LLP.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio
D'Souza)