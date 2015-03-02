March 1 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc,
a retailer of hardwood flooring in North America, sold flooring
containing levels of formaldehyde that were higher than those
permitted under California's health and safety standards,
according to television news program "60 Minutes".
CBS's "60 Minutes" said it tested Lumber Liquidators'
flooring in Virginia, Florida, Texas, Illinois and New York for
levels of formaldehyde, a known cancer causing chemical.
"Out of the 31 samples of Chinese-made laminate flooring,
only one was compliant with formaldehyde emissions standards.
Some were more than 13x over the California limit," according to
CBS. (cbsn.ws/1GEFGID)
Reuters could not immediately reach Lumber Liquidators for
comment.
The company's shares plunged as much as 24 percent last week
after Chief Executive Robert Lynch said CBS's "60 minutes" news
program will feature the company in an "unfavorable light with
regard to sourcing and product quality, specifically related to
laminates."
"We will vigorously challenge any false allegations or
incorrect presentations," Lynch said on an earnings call with
analysts last week.
Lumber Liquidators also said the U.S. Department of Justice
may seek criminal charges against the company under an Act aimed
at curbing illegal harvest of tropical hardwoods.
The CBS "60 Minutes" news program was aired on March 1.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)