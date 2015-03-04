New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BOSTON, March 4 U.S. Senator Bill Nelson on Wednesday asked three federal agencies to investigate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc following a report Sunday on "60 Minutes" that some of its wood flooring products had dangerous levels of formaldehyde.
Nelson, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter asking the heads of Consumer Product Safety Commission, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Trade Commission to test formaldehyde levels in its laminate flooring materials imported from China.
He also asked that they determine whether the company made false marketing claims. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.