BOSTON, March 4 U.S. Senator Bill Nelson on Wednesday asked three federal agencies to investigate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc following a report Sunday on "60 Minutes" that some of its wood flooring products had dangerous levels of formaldehyde.

Nelson, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter asking the heads of Consumer Product Safety Commission, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Trade Commission to test formaldehyde levels in its laminate flooring materials imported from China.

He also asked that they determine whether the company made false marketing claims. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)