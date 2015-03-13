(Adds chairman comments, stock valuation; updates shares)
By Ankit Ajmera
March 13 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc's
shares fell as much as 10 percent on Friday, reversing
some gains from a day earlier, after brokerages cut their price
targets, saying the hardwood flooring retailer's defense of its
products left some questions unanswered.
The retailer came under fire after CBS's "60 Minutes" show
alleged that laminates sourced by the company from China had
higher-than-permitted levels of formaldehyde, a carcinogen.
Goldman Sachs said the company did not explain why its
flooring could not pass the safety test, while floors sold by
others did, downgrading the stock to "neutral" from "buy".
The brokerage also removed the stock from its "Americas buy"
list, adding that it "anticipated a hit to sales from recent
reputational challenges, but the hit to margin was more severe".
Lumber Liquidators gave a blow-by-blow account of its
testing process on Thursday, and said it planned to boost
marketing spend and adjust retail prices to show "that Lumber
Liquidators has the best value proposition in the industry".
The company said it expected current-quarter gross margins
to fall to 37-37.5 percent from 41.1 percent, a year earlier.
Lumber Liquidators Founder and Chairman Tom Sullivan, in an
interview with CNBC on Friday, also defended its products,
saying "our laminates are safe, we don't skimp on our products."
"60 Minutes episode did great job of scaring people," he
said.
Goldman cut its price target on the stock to $35 from $40,
Wedbush Securities to $40 from $55, and Jefferies & Co to $33
from $52.
Despite Lumber Liquidators' defense, its first-quarter
forecast shows that customer confidence is shaken, Jefferies
analyst Daniel Binder said.
The company's shares were down 8 percent at $33.17 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock is currently trading at 12.2 times its forward
earnings, well below the peer median of 21.6.
Up to Thursday's close, shares of the Toano, Virginia-based
company had nearly halved in value since Feb. 25, when the
company first mentioned the then-to-be-aired CBS show.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey)