REFILE-COLUMN-Judge on unsealing in Uber v. Waymo: Expect bad headlines: Frankel

NEW YORK, March 31 The last thing the ride-sharing company Uber wanted, as the company tries to defend itself against Waymo's accusations that it obtained trade secrets when it hired a former Waymo engineer, was a headline revealing that the engineer plans to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if he’s called to testify in Waymo’s case.