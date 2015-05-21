May 21 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber
Liquidators Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Robert
Lynch had resigned unexpectedly, sending its shares down 17
percent in premarket trading on Thursday.
The company named founder Thomas Sullivan as acting CEO.
Lumber Liquidators is facing U.S. government investigations
after CBS's "60 Minutes" show alleged that the company's
laminate products contained excessive levels of cancer-causing
formaldehyde.
