BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc appointed Martin Agard chief financial officer, more than a year after Daniel Terrell quit as CFO after reports that the company's laminate products contained a cancer-causing chemical.
Interim CFO Greg Whirley will stay on in his role as senior vice president, finance, the company said on Friday.
The company said last month that a California court ruled in favor of it in a lawsuit that accused it of not warning consumers of the presence of formaldehyde in some of its products. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene