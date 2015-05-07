* Company says initial air quality testing results positive
* Suspension not to have major impact on balance sheet:
analyst
* Shares rise as much as 7.2 pct
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Siddharth Cavale
May 7 Hardwood retailer Lumber Liquidators
Holdings Inc said it would suspend sales of all laminate
flooring sourced from China, following allegations that the
products contained excessive levels of cancer-causing
formaldehyde.
The company is facing U.S. government investigations after
CBS's "60 Minutes" show made the allegations in
March.
Lumber Liquidators' shares rose as much as 7.2 percent in
early trading on Thursday. The stock has nearly halved since CBS
aired its show on March 1.
"Despite the initial positive air quality testing results we
have received, we believe it is the right decision to suspend
the sale of these products," Lumber Liquidators Chief Executive
Robert Lynch said.
The company sources about half its laminates from China but
analysts downplayed the impact from the suspension on its
balance sheet.
At the end of March, the company had $22.7 million of
Chinese laminate inventory on its balance sheet.
Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser estimated that
inventories dropped by about $2.5 million in April, implying
that if the company were to write down its current China
inventories the number would be below $20 million.
"The balance sheet can withstand these liabilities," he
said, adding that the impact on margins from the suspension was
likely to be within expectations.
The suspension follows the company's decision in April to
stop adding additional laminate flooring from China to its
inventory.
CNBC first reported the suspension of sales of Chinese
flooring on Thursday. (cnb.cx/1GQCI1K)
The company said on Thursday it had reviewed air quality in
about 2,600 households with flooring sourced from China as of
May 1 and found that formaldehyde levels in over 97 percent of
those households were compliant with World Health Organization's
guidelines.
The company said it was using WHO's guidelines as there was
no national standard for recommended indoor home air
concentrations in the United States.
Lumber Liquidators also said in April the U.S. Department of
Justice was seeking criminal charges against the company under
the Lacey Act related to some imported flooring products.
The company's shares were trading at $29.10 on Thursday
morning.
(Additional reporting by Avik Das and Nayan Das; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)