shares were set to tumble on Monday after a revised U.S. federal
agency report showed people exposed to some types of the
company's laminate flooring were three times more likely to get
cancer than previously estimated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on
Feb. 18 it estimated the risk of cancer was 6-30 cases per
100,000 people, compared with the 2-9 cases it had estimated in
a Feb. 10 report. The CDC said the revised results were
preliminary. (1.usa.gov/1KbZEAR)
Lumber Liquidators' shares were set to open more than 15
percent lower on Monday, which would be the stock's biggest
intraday percentage drop in six months.
The CDC said it had used an incorrect value to calculate
ceiling height, which meant its estimates of the airborne
concentration of cancer-causing formaldehyde were about three
times lower than they should have been. (1.usa.gov/1KbZEAR)
CBS "60 Minutes" reported on Sunday it was alerted
to the possibility that scientists had not converted feet to
meters in some calculations.
Lumber Liquidators was not available for comment outside
regular business hours. It had supported the recommendations of
the CDC's previous report on the safety of flooring made in
China between 2012 and 2014.
The company's' shares and sales have been in a tailspin
since March last year when CBS "60 Minutes" reported the
retailer's laminates from China contained excessive levels of
formaldehyde.
Up to Friday's close of $14.21, Lumber Liquidators' shares
had risen 17.5 percent since the CDC's initial report. But they
are still down 79 percent since the company had in late February
last year warned of the CBS report.
