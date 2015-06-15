June 15 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc said it terminated the employment of its chief merchandising officer, three months after a report alleged the company had sourced flooring laminates from China with excessive levels of a known carcinogen.

The company said William Schlegel would leave on June 19.

His departure follows the resignation of CEO Robert Lynch last month and its CFO in April.

Chief Marketing Officer Marco Pescara will take over both roles on a permanent basis, Lumber Liquidators said on Monday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)