* First-quarter sales $260.0 mln vs est $256.8 mln

* Company still long-term growth story - analyst

* Shares rise as much as 6.5 pct (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

April 2 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc's quarterly sales topped analysts' lowered expectations, indicating that the impact from allegations that its laminate flooring products were unsafe was fading.

The hardwood flooring retailer's shares rose as much as 6.5 percent in volatile trading on Thursday.

Lumber Liquidators is facing U.S. government investigations after CBS's "60 Minutes" show last month alleged that laminates sourced by the company from China had excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde. The company gets about 52 percent of its laminates from China.

"The fact that the business didn't deteriorate any further from what they talked about in the last couple of weeks is helping to put a floor on the bottom on to the stock," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Keith Hughes told Reuters.

The stock has lost more than a third of its value since Feb. 27, a day before CBS's show was aired.

Lumber Liquidators said on Thursday total sales rose 5.6 percent to $260.0 million in the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average had expected sales of $256.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The average analyst estimate has fallen 7 percent since March 12, when the company forecast first-quarter sales of $253.6 million-$265.6 million.

Lumber Liquidators, whose sales at stores open at least one year fell 17.8 percent in March, has defended its products and offered free indoor air quality testing for qualifying consumers.

The company has also said it will boost marketing spending and cut retail prices.

"They're still a long-term growth story (with) low debt and high return on capital," Stephens Inc analyst Richard Nelson said.

Lumber Liquidators' return on capital - a measure of a company's efficiency in allocating its capital - was 18.9 percent in 2014, compared with 11.6 percent for rival Lowe's Cos Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0 compared with an industry average of 0.16.

Lumber Liquidators' shares were up 1 percent at $33.48 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)