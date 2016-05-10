PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc's quarterly sales slumped 10.2 percent, the fourth straight quarter of fall, as the company struggles to convince customers its hardwood flooring is safe amid fears that some of its products could cause cancer.
The company, which has been spending heavily to put behind allegations that some of its China-sourced flooring contained excessive levels of a carcinogen, said net sales fell to $233.5 million in the first quarter from $260 million, a year earlier.
Its net loss widened to $32.4 million, or $1.20 per share, from $7.8 million, or 29 cents per share. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.