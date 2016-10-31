BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported quarterly sales growth for the first time in six quarters as demand recovered for its hardwood flooring, a sign that customers were less concerned that some its products may cause cancer.
However, net loss widened to $18.44 million or 68 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.5 million or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales rose 3.4 percent to $244.08 million. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook