Feb 1 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will pay $13.2 million in fines and forfeitures to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the import of certain flooring products in 2013, the Environmental Investigation Agency said.

The hardwood flooring retailer's shares rose as much as 16.4 percent to $15.03 on Monday. (bit.ly/1P0E8hg)

Lumber Liquidators agreed in October to plead guilty to violations of a customs law and the Lacey Act, a conservation law regarding the protection of plants, fish and wildlife. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)