June 16 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
has agreed not to sell its existing inventory of laminate
flooring previously sourced from China, the U.S. consumer safety
regulator said, as the flooring retailer looks to move beyond
allegations the products contained excessive levels of
cancer-causing formaldehyde.
The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) also
said that any sale or disposal of the left-over inventory of
laminate flooring under scrutiny, which the company discontinued
selling in May 2015, will be made only after getting the
regulator's approval.
Lumber Liquidators has been facing heat from regulators,
customers and shareholders after CBS's "60 Minutes" alleged in
March last year that the company sold flooring with dangerously
high levels of formaldehyde.
Following the report, the company suspended the sale of
Chinese-made laminate flooring and said it would not sell about
22 million board feet of the flooring.
In total, over 614,000 consumers across the United States
have purchased the laminates between 2011 and 2015, according to
the CPSC statement.
"Today's announcement is not intended to cause consumers to
pull up Chinese-made laminate flooring installed in their home,"
said the CPSC.
The regulator instead asked customers to reach out to the
company to participate in their testing program, to get free
air-test kits.
The settlement with CPSC removes another big headache for
the company and comes a month after it reached a potential
settlement to resolve a securities class action lawsuit brought
by shareholders.
Lumber Liquidators also spent millions settling with the
California Air Resources Board as well as on lawsuits, apart
from tightening its compliance policy on product sourcing and
ramping up marketing efforts.
Though the CPSC agreement does not involve any monetary
settlement, the company has agreed to continue conducting
testing programs for affected consumers.
Lumber Liquidators' shares closed at $13.23 on Thursday. The
stock has lost nearly three quarters of its value since the CBS
report aired on March 1, 2015.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)