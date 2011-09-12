* Monticello units 1 and 2 will be idled
* Lignite mining stopping at 3 Texas locations
HOUSTON, Sept 12 Texas power generator Luminant
said on Monday said it will cut 500 jobs, idle two units and
make operational changes under new stricter federal air
pollution rules.
The Cross-State Air Pollution rule issued by the
Environmental Protection Agency calls, in part, for stricter
limits on emissions of nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide (SO2)
from coal and natural gas-fired power plants beginning in
January.
To meet the rules, Dallas, Texas-based Luminant said it
will idle two units at its Monticello power plant and stop
mining Texas lignite at three mines.
Monticello is a 1,931 megawatt plant that has two 583
megawatt units 1 and 2 and one 765 megawatt unit 3.
