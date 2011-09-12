* Monticello units 1 and 2 will be idled

HOUSTON, Sept 12 Texas power generator Luminant said on Monday said it will cut 500 jobs, idle two units and make operational changes under new stricter federal air pollution rules.

The Cross-State Air Pollution rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency calls, in part, for stricter limits on emissions of nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide (SO2) from coal and natural gas-fired power plants beginning in January.

To meet the rules, Dallas, Texas-based Luminant said it will idle two units at its Monticello power plant and stop mining Texas lignite at three mines.

Monticello is a 1,931 megawatt plant that has two 583 megawatt units 1 and 2 and one 765 megawatt unit 3. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)