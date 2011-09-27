* Says continues to explore options to restructure debt

* Shares down 55 pct

Sept 27 Struggling British nightclub owner Luminar said it received indicative bids from suitors, but none that would realise any value for shareholders, sending its shares down 55 percent.

The company, which runs clubbing brands such as Liquid, Lava & Ignite and Fuzzy Logic in mostly provincial towns, said it was not in talks with any party regarding an offer for its ordinary shares.

In August, a group of banks had agreed to extend its covenant waiver to October, giving Luminar time to arrange a longer term debt restructure.

Luminar said it is also looking at a possible equity fundraising for a restructured group.

Shares of the company, which have lost more than 50 percent of their value over the last month, were trading down a further 53 percent at 0.96 pence at 1225 GMT in London. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)