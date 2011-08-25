* Same outlet sales in 25 wks to Aug 20 down 11.7 pct

LONDON, Aug 25 British nightclub owner Luminar said riots that broke out in London and other English cities in August had a material impact on its trade, exacerbating already tough conditions.

The company, which runs clubbing brands such as Liquid, Lava & Ignite and Fuzzy Logic in mostly provincial towns, said on Thursday that same outlet sales in the 25 weeks to August 20 were down 11.7 percent.

Britain was hit by a wave of looting and rioting earlier this month, with the trouble peaking on August 8.

The violence, which was sparked after police shot dead a suspected criminal, shocked Britons and prompted widespread soul-searching, although a Reuters/Ipsos MORI poll on Thursday indicated it has had little effect on voting intentions .

The cost of the violence to insurers and retailers through the clean-up and lost business was expected to run into tens of millions of pounds .

Luminar has struggled in recent times, as its core customer base of young people aged 18-24 has been badly hit by the economic downturn and youth unemployment.

It also said on Thursday that its banks had agreed to extend its covenant waiver to October to give it time to arrange a longer term debt restructure. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)