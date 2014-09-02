Sept 2 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 1.15-1.65 billion yuan (187.05-268.38 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ozT8lE ;bit.ly/1rcsN2G

