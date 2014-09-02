HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 8:45 P.M. EDT/March 17 0045 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
Sept 2 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 1.15-1.65 billion yuan (187.05-268.38 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on September 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ozT8lE ;bit.ly/1rcsN2G
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Intends to make an offer of ordinary shares to eligible shareholders through a share purchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in February rose 21.5 percent from a year earlier, boosted by an increase in electronics and petrochemical shipments, official data showed on Friday, much faster than forecasts.